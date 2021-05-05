Grenada Bars Travellers From Brazil & India

This policy comes as the country tries its best to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus having just under 200 cases and one death.

On May 4, Grenada imposed a ban on people with any travel history of India or Brazil within the past fourteen days.

“This means that... persons will have to spend the relevant time in a third-party state that will allow them to enter,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele said.

Steele also explained that under the advice of the COVID-19 monitoring committee and the Chief Medical Officer, the Cabinet agreed to restrict tourists from both Brazil and India.

These countries have recorded significant numbers of infections with India breaking the world's daily record with over 400,000 cases. At least 13 states in this Asian country have reported over 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths daily.

From Jan. 1 to April 30, Brazil acknowledged 615,329 deaths from COVID-19, which means that one out of three deaths in this South American country were caused by the new coronavirus. The Brazilian strain is said to be more contagious and to potentially evade the body’s immune responses.

On Feb. 12, Grenada started its vaccination program recording over 13,000 people having their first dose. So far, over 3,000 of its citizens have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.