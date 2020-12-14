Sudan Is Removed From List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

The U.S. Department of State kept this African country on its "blacklist" since 1993.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday welcomed the announcement that the United States has removed his country from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSTL) list.

"After 3 decades of global isolation on the SSTL, Sudan officially rejoins the international community as a peaceful nation supporting global stability. This achievement comes with numerous opportunities for Sudan’s development," Hamdok tweeted.

Announced through the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, the decision puts an end to the economic and financial blockade, which was established during the government of former President Omar AL Bashir (1989-2019)

Hamdok pointed out that the removal of Sudan from the list will help the country implement economic reforms, attract foreign investments, create job opportunities, and be able to make transfers to and from abroad.

The name of #Sudan should not be removed from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, because the Sudanese terrorist militias mercenaries with Saudi&UAE money are still inflaming the situation&contributing to the strengthening of the Libyan #crisis very badly.@UN_Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/8vPowcypEG — HA_REPORTER (@HA_REPORTER) December 14, 2020

On October 23, President Donald Trump announced that he had signed the executive order to remove Sudan from the SSTL list it had been on since 1993 because of the support that Al Bashir provided to the founder of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, who lived in Sudan for five years.

Trump subsequently announced that Sudan and Israel would normalize relations, something Washington has been pressuring Khartoum for the past few months.

With the removal of Sudan from the list of nations that support terrorism, only Iran, Syria, and North Korea would remain on it.