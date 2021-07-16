Germany Declares State Of Catastrophe Due to Floods

The death toll in Germany rose to 100 as the authorities said that waters are retreating, which will facilitate the damage assessment.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense declared on Friday a state of military catastrophe, following the floods that have caused at least 120 deaths in Western Europe.

The death toll in Germany rose to 100 as the authorities said that waters are retreating, which will facilitate the damage assessment.

These photos from @BezRegKoeln show the devastation caused by the torrential rain and #floods in #Germany, which reportedly killed dozens of people

Our thoughts are with everyone affected

Fotos: Rhein-Erft municipality pic.twitter.com/MVLonIGVnb — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 16, 2021

Moreover, 3,500 people have been evacuated from devastated areas and 850 troops were deployed in the region across the districts of Hagen and Mettmann, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Trier-Saarburg, Ahrweiler, Daun, Bitburg-Prüm, in Rhineland-Palatinate.

In addition, the military deployed 25 trucks, twelve ambulances, ten wheel loaders, two armored rescue vehicles, and several transport vehicles. Meanwhile, 20 deaths were reported in Belgium and The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are damaged as well.