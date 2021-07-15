Flooding Kills More Than 60 People in Germany

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
It is estimated that at least 11 people have died in Belgium, as more heavy rain is forecast from Friday. The experts warn that climate change is causing extreme weather events more often due to climate change.
At least 60 people died and hundreds are missing during severe flooding in Germany and Belgium on Thursday.
According to the latest reports at least 1300 people are missing. The premier of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschetn said that the people will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures... because climate change isn't confined to one state."