LIVE: Ukraine Would Discuss Crimea, Donbass with Russia

In the fourth week of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian troops continue to gain positions in ports located at the Sea of Azov. Below are the main events as they occur.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said he would be ready to discuss the issues of Crimea and the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics with Russia after the Ukrainian side receives security guarantees.

"This is a very difficult situation for everyone. For Crimea, Donbass, and for everyone. In order to find a way out, you have to take this first step, which I have mentioned: security guarantees, the end of the war," he said in an interview with TV companies from European countries and from Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he is ready to discuss these issues at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I am ready to raise these issues at the first meeting with the President of Russia, they are relevant, they are important for us," he said.

France does not plan to transfer frozen assets of Bank of Russia to Ukraine

Paris has no plans to transfer the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia to Ukraine. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on Monday.

"Currently, there are no plans to transfer the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia to Ukraine," he said. He noted that France intends to continue to provide financial support to Ukraine.

On Sunday, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that France had frozen the funds of the Bank of Russia in the amount of 22 bln euro, as well as the accounts and real estate of individuals who fell under the anti-Russian sanctions of Western countries.

Russia delivers more than 4,100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russia sent 4,165 tons of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine since March 2, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center Mikhail Maizintsev reported on Monday.

"The Russian side delivers humanitarian aid to the liberated regions every day. In total, since March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 4,165 tons of humanitarian cargo to Ukraine and carried out 513 humanitarian actions," said Maizintsev.

The colonel general also clarified that during the last day 21 humanitarian actions were carried out in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in Kiev, Chernogov, Sumy, Kharkov, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mikolayev regions.

In addition, he said, 366 tons of food, clothing, hygiene products and medicines were delivered to the civilian population.

Maizintsev added that this Monday 32 humanitarian actions are being carried out in the Donbas republics and other areas, including the transportation of 200 tons of basic necessities for the civilian population, as well as baby food and vital medicines.

Euronews website blocked in Russia

The website of the Euronews TV channel has been blocked in Russia, according to Roskomnadzor data.

According to the RCN's universal service for checking blocks to pages and sites, access to the website euronews.com and its Russian version ru.euronews.com was restricted in Russia at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office on March 21.



Possible compromise with Russia should be put for referendum - President Zelensky

Possible compromise agreements with Russia, including on security guarantees, should be put for nationwide referendum, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday.

"I explained to every negotiating team: when you are speaking about all these changes, they may be historic. We will come to a referendum," he said in an interview with TV companies, which was posted on the website of Ukraine’s Public television. "People will have to say and give an answer about these or those compromise formats. And what these compromises will be about is a matter of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia. Anyway, I am ready to do everything which is needed if I am together with our people."

According to Zelensky, a "normal compromise" is a situation when Ukraine agrees to drop its NATO-wards plans but receives security guarantees from NATO member countries.

Touching on the prospects of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Zelensky said, "The answer is very simple. We understand everything. They don’t admit us [in NATO] because they are afraid of Russia. That’s all. And we should calm down and say ‘OK, we want other security guarantees.’"

"Some NATO countries want to be security guarantors but, regrettably, they cannot ensure our 100-percent membership in the alliance. But they are ready to do everything the alliance should have done if we were its members. I think it is a normal compromise," he said.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said earlier that Kiev’s proposal at the talks is to create an "Austrian or Swedish type of a neutral demilitarized state" in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that such an option is currently being discussed as a compromise solution. However, he refused to provide further details as the negotiations are not yet over. (TASS)

Russia is ready to exchange over 500 Ukrainian war prisoners. The Russian Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova assured that her country is willing to exchange over 500 Ukrainian war prisoners. Moscow has drawn up a list of cards handwritten by the prisoners themselves, stating that they are alive.

The first exchange that took place involved nine Russian soldiers. Kyev agreed to hand them over in exchange for the release of the Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. Moskalkova explained that the last word regarding the Ukrainian prisoners rests with the Russian Defense Ministry and that their number is "much higher".

Hungary opens new transit shelter for people fleeing Ukraine. On Monday, Hungary opened a 5,200-square-meter transit shelter in central Budapest for people fleeing the Ukrainian conflict. The Budapest Olympic Center near the capital city's Eastern Railway Station offers free services, such as a heated waiting room, interpreting services, a baby and children's corner, toilets, medical care, mobile phone charging stations as well as internet access.

Humanitarian organizations will be able to distribute food, toiletries and other donations, said the statement. The new shelter also assists these people in their transportation needs both inside and outside Hungary.

So far, the Hungarian State Railways has distributed some 120,000 free "solidarity tickets" to people from Ukraine, most of whom are transiting Hungary towards Austria, Germany and Poland. Over 500,000 Ukrainians have entered Hungary in the past three weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week.

War crimes and severe torture of civilians and prisoners of war are committed every day by Zalanski's Nazi soldiers. Ukraine was and remains a Nazi state and I hope Putin will destroy it to the core.



pic.twitter.com/8o21IVitwe — Noam Golani �� ���� נועם גולני ���� (@NoamGolany) March 21, 2022

Russian lawmakers present a bill for their country to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO). On Monday, Fair Russia, a Social Democratic party, presented a bill for the Lower House (Duma) to denounce the 2011 protocol to the Marrakesh Agreement, which would allow Russia to leave the WTO and defend its national interests.

"The entry into the WTO was due to political reasons. There were few economic benefits," vice president of the Duma's International Affairs Committee, Alexei Chepa, said, adding that leaving the WTO will allow Moscow to support its domestic producers, which is a policy option that the multilateral organization restricts to exceptional situations.

Russia was the last major world economy to join the WTO in 2012 after almost two decades of negotiations. Last week, however, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to strip Russia of the "Most-Favored Nation" (MFN) status, thus opening the door to imposing higher tariffs on Russian goods.

Within current multilateral regulations, this status prevents 164 WTO countries from discriminating against each other. Therefore, if a country grants another nation a special advantage, then that measure must also be granted to all other members of the organization.

A Russian warship transports armored vehicles to a port near Mariupol. On Monday, Russian landing ship "Orsk" docked in the Berdyansk port, less than 90 kilometers from Mariupol.

"It is now unloading armored vehicles to strengthen our military operation... The arrival of this landing ship is actually an important event that opens up logistical possibilities for the Black Sea Fleet, which will be able to fully use the infrastructure of the port," an official from the Russian Defense Ministry told Russian channel Zvezda.

Ships like "Orsk" can carry up to 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers. Currently, at least 10 landing ships are participating in the Russian military operation.

Ukrainian TV: "I gave instructions to my doctors. I have always been a great humanist & said that as soon as a person is injured, he is no longer an enemy, but a patient. But now, there's a very strict order to castrate all [Russian] men, b/c they are cockroaches, not people..." https://t.co/mhIGVOSxHr — Nina �� Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) March 20, 2022

Ukraine bombs two cities in Donetsk. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops opened fire in the cities of Gorlovka and Donetsk 26 times using 239 ammunition, said the representation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. As a result of the shelling, 33 residential buildings and six civil infrastructures were damaged.

Russia warns about global consequences of an oil embargo. Responding to a question about a possible embargo on Russian oil supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would "greatly influence the entire world oil market and have a very negative impact on the energy balance on the continent."

"At the same time, the United States will not lose anything. It is obvious that the United States will feel much better than the Europeans. The Europeans will have problems. Such a decision would affect everyone," he added.

Ukraine insists on a full blockade against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to stop all trade with Russia and, in particular, to reject its energy resources.

"No euros for the occupiers. Close all your ports, do not send them your goods, deny their energy resources... Without trade with you, without your companies, and your banks, Russia will have no more money for this war."

The #WarCrime in Gorlovka by #Ukraine. The Story of Anna Tuv.

Please watch this full documentary on YT by Watchdog Media. Link : https://t.co/6ioLJHzPpo

This is only a tiny fraction of thousands of War Crimes by Ukrainian #Nazi forces since 2014. It will end soon. pic.twitter.com/b8WEF6lhUl — ___NoTo��������_NoTo ��@���� (@AlwayzOutCaste) March 15, 2022

U.S. President will travel to Poland on March 25. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden will travel to Warsaw to meet with President Andrzej Duda and discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine and its aftermath.

Biden's trip will follow his visit to Belgium, where he will meet with leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union.

Ukraine will not surrender Mariupol. Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine will not "lay down its arms and will not leave" Mariupol City. Previously, Russia asked the Zelensky regime to "lay down its arms" before 5 a.m. on Monday to safeguard the inhabitants and infrastructure of the city.

"We call on the official authorities in Kyev to be reasonable and rescind the instructions given earlier, which forced the militants to sacrifice themselves and become 'martyrs of Mariupol'. Put down your weapons... A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has occurred... All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed to be able to leave Mariupol in complete safety," said Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management.

Zelensky suggests Israel as a suitable place for negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered that Jerusalem would be the right place to find peace.

“Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to find a way to negotiate with Russia and we are grateful to him... Sooner or later we can start the discussion with Russia. Perhaps in Jerusalem. This is the right place to find peace. If it's possible."