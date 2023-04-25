General Strike in Uruguay Against the Pension Reform

According to the PIT-CNT president, Marcelo Abdala, all branches of activity joined the strike.

On Tuesday, a new 24-hour general strike against the government's pension reform began in Uruguay called by the country's trade union central Intersindical Workers Plenary - National Workers Convention, (PIT-CNT).

Workers rallied in the vicinity of the Legislative Palace. The National Organization of Associations of Retirees and Pensioners of Uruguay also joined the measure of force.

According to the president of the PIT-CNT, Marcelo Abdala, all branches of activity joined the strike, which is the third general strike against the bill promoted by the government of President Luis Lacalle Pou.

"This is a manifestation of protest and at the same time an important act with all the social organizations," said Abdala.

The National Union of Workers and Transport Workers (Unott), had previously announced that it will hold a 24-hour general transport strike nationwide this Tuesday.

��HOY PARAMOS CONTRA EL AJUSTE FISCAL ENCUBIERTO

MEDIANTE LA REFORMA JUBILATORIA DEL GOBIERNO NACIONAL



Que sepan los que votan a favor de este proyecto que estamos en contra de que nos roben el futuro.

Nuestra vida y nuestro trabajo valen.#quenoterobenelfuturo pic.twitter.com/LCoTXPGLpV — PIT CNT (@PITCNT1) April 25, 2023

TODAY WE STRIKE TODAY AGAINST THE COVERT FISCAL ADJUSTMENT THROUGH THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT'S PENSION REFORM. Let those who vote in favor of this project know that we are against stealing our future. Our life and our work are worth.

Likewise, the National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers of Uruguay and the National Union of Private Education Workers adhered to the 24-hour strike and called a demonstration for Tuesday afternoon in front of the Legislative Palace.

Once the deputies conclude the analysis of each article, the text will return to the Senate at the end of this week for its final approval in Parliament.

Originally, the text raised the minimum retirement age from 60 to 65 years, but after discussions within the ruling coalition, a modified bill was submitted to Parliament, reducing the proposed minimum to 63 years.