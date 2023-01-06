Firefighters Fight Forest Fires in Uruguay

During the day, several fires were reported in areas close to homes and places of economic interest.

The National Fire Department of Uruguay reported Friday that the forest fire near the town of Algorta, in the Rio Negro department, in the center-west of the country, was declared extinguished.

"The fire is declared extinguished, after having maintained the situation, of non-existence of smoke columns and/or hot spots, after the passage of more than eight hours a day," said the agency in a statement.

Via Twitter, the National Fire Department said that on Thursday night, the firefighters together with the authorities of the Caja Notarial, where the fire started, visited the area and found a favorable scenario to declare it extinguished.

The Ministry of the Interior, together with the National Fire Department, reported that most of the resources were demobilized, leaving only those necessary for cooling and liquidation of small hot and/or smoldering spots.

A las 19:00 hs se declara EXTINGUIDO EL INCENDIO, luego de haberse mantenido la situación, de inexistencia de columnas de humo y/o puntos calientes, tras el trascurso de más de 8 horas de día. pic.twitter.com/7puJ1XMux7 — Dirección Nacional de Bomberos de Uruguay (@DNdeBomberosUy) January 7, 2023

Forest Fire near Río Negro, Route 25 Km 73. At 7:00 p.m. the FIRE was declared EXTINGUISHED, after having maintained the situation of non-existence of smoke columns and/or hot spots, after more than 8 hours of daylight.

Also, this day, firefighters and police extinguished a fire that started in the Florida department, which reached and consumed the shed of a farm. The causes of the flames are being investigated.

At midday, fires were reported in several areas of the metropolitan area of Uruguay: Colón, Melilla, Pando and Toledo Chico, where firefighters had to work hard to prevent the flames from spreading to areas of economic interest.

After 16H00 local time, about four fires were reported with risk of spreading to nearby houses, and firefighters are working to control them.

Aerial means, heavy machinery and water tankers are available to extinguish the fires, according to Uruguayan authorities. These incidents tend to break out at this time of the year due to high temperatures and the absence of rain. However, most of them start as a result of human action.