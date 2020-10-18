General Elections Kick Off in Bolivia

Coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez assisted to the electoral process' inauguration, along with high-level officials of the de regime.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) President Salvador Romero confirmed that the country's general elections kick off at 8h00 local time and it is "the most complex national elections in its democratic history."

In this Election Day, 7,332,925 Bolivians will go to the polls. Among them, 30,631 citizens will exercise their vote from abroad.

Outside the borders, the Bolivian people will vote in at least 29 countries. Argentina concentrates the largest number of national voters (142,568).

The polls will close at 17h00 (local time) and the official results will be given as of 18h00 by the electoral authorities. The electoral process will be held under strict sanitary measures to avoid the COVID-19 spread.

"The quick vote count has been cancelled, and the official and definitive count will begin to be broadcast as of 18H00 (local time) this Sunday," Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) President Salvador Romero said.

The over seven million voters will have to choose between five candidates who aspire to the presidency of the South American country. The candidates are Former Economy Minister Luis Arce, for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS); the former president Carlos Mesa, for the Citizen Community Alliance; the far-right-wing businessman Luis Camacho, for the We Believe Alliance; Chi Hyun, for the Front for Victory, and Feliciano Mamani, for the Bolivian National Action Party. A candidate will have to get over 50 percent of the valid votes to be proclaimed president. In instance, he will have to get a minimum of 40 percent of the votes, and a difference of at least 10 percent over the second most voted candidate. In these general elections, Bolivians will also vote for the members of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, made up of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.