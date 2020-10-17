Bolivia: MAS Will Have Its Own Vote-Counting System

The quick count system will provide real-time reports structured by observers at the local, departmental, and national levels.

Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) binomial Luis Arce Catacora and David Choquehuanca Friday presented to the international electoral observation missions the quick and general count that the party will use in the elections to make the results transparent and avoiding fraud.

According to the MAS Electoral Control Direction, the quick count will provide real-time reports structured by observers at the local, departmental, and national levels.

The aim is to have the photographs of the electoral records to get reliable and trustworthy information instantly.

The second system called cuidomivoto.org should provide information and guidance on elections as well as to alert about incidents that could occur during the vote, so that any report that exists is public.

