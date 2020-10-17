Bolivia: MAS Will Have Its Own Vote-Counting System

Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) binomial Luis Arce Catacora and David Choquehuanca Friday presented to the international electoral observation missions the quick and general count that the party will use in the elections to make the results transparent and avoiding fraud.
According to the MAS Electoral Control Direction, the quick count will provide real-time reports structured by observers at the local, departmental, and national levels.
The aim is to have the photographs of the electoral records to get reliable and trustworthy information instantly.
The second system called cuidomivoto.org should provide information and guidance on elections as well as to alert about incidents that could occur during the vote, so that any report that exists is public.
This Friday, Arce and Choquehuanca received the observation missions of the United Nations Organization (UN), Carter Center, Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Coppal), Parliament of Mercosur (Parlasur), Parliamentary Group of the European Union, and Argentinean Parliamentarians.
The head of Coppal's mission and former president of Paraguay Fernando Lugo said that any counting system is perfectible, because "there is no such thing as a chemically perfect electoral system."
"Any system of quick count, as the two that were presented by the MAS binomial, can be very helpful," Parlasur president Oscar Laborde said as he called for the October 18 elections to be clean and that their result be respected.