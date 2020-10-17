Alberto Fernandez Rejects Argentinean Lawmaker's Arrest in Bolivia

"The coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez responsible for the integrity of Argentina's delegation in Bolivia," President Alberto Fernandez said.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Friday denounced the arrest of Lawmaker Federico Fagioli by police agents upon his arrival in Bolivia to observe and guarantee the transparency of next Sunday's presidential elections.

Through a message on Twitter, the head of state held the coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez responsible for the integrity of his country's delegation of lawmakers who arrived in Bolivia to observe the October 18 elections.

"There was mistreatment and threats against the Argentinean delegation, led by Fagioli," Argentina's Front of All Party stated.

After the arrest and mistreatment of the Argentine delegation, Bolivian politicians showed their rejection of the actions of the de regime.

Fuimos invitados por la Presidenta del Senado de Bolivia, Eva Copa, como veedores de acompañamiento electoral internacional para las elecciones del domingo. Al llegar, pasamos el Aeropuerto de Cochabamba sin ningún problema, pero cuando llegamos a La Paz nos detuvieron. pic.twitter.com/Z8pdZQmwDs — Leonardo Grosso (@Leonardo_Grosso) October 17, 2020

"We were invited by the Bolivian Senate President, Eva Copa, as observers of international electoral accompaniment for Sunday's elections. Upon our arrival, we passed the Cochabamba Airport without any problem, but when we arrived in La Paz we were detained."