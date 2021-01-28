Gender Activists Protest Against Rape of a Teenager in Argentina

The victim's mother said that other young women had suffered similar episodes at the hands of the accused.

Over 300 women mobilized in Buenos Aires (Argentina) to demand the arrest of Humberto Garzon, who is accused of raping an 18-year-old Venezuelan girl.

Chanting "Garzon rapist, to jail aggressor", the demonstrators gathered peacefully in the Balvanera neighborhood to show solidarity with the victim identified as L.A.R.

The girl responded to a job offer at the "Garzon Uniformes" store specialized in clothing for health workers. According to the teenager, the employer gave her a glass of water after which she began to lose consciousness.

Before she became unconscious, she sent a message to her mother who alerted the police. The young woman was found with her pants unbuttoned and barefoot.

Protesta de venezolanos en Buenos Aires exigiendo justicia por la agresión sexual que cometió Garzón. En Argentina hay 180 mil migrantes venezolanos. Debe haber justicia. La impunidad solo generará más confianza a los agresores y más temor a las víctimas. pic.twitter.com/w6ud6daPf7 — @Radiominuto790 (@Fredyandradea) January 28, 2021

The meme reads, "Venezuelan protest in Buenos Aires demanding justice for the sexual assault that Garzon committed. There are 180,000 Venezuelan migrants in Argentina. There must be justice. Impunity will only generate more confidence for the aggressors and more fear for the victims."

The victim's mother told local outlets that other young women had suffered similar episodes at the hands of the accused, so she asked them to file a complaint in order to receive help and advice.

Supporting a preventive pressure, the prosecutor Silvana Russi rejected Garzon's current liberty as there is a "danger of flight and hindrance of the investigation".

She also pointed out that the evidence gathered so far was "solid" enough to open a case.