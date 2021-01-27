Wildfire Ravages 10,000 Hectares of Forest in Argentina

Hundreds of firefighters are trying to control the flames that spread due to the heat and wind gusts of over 90 kilometers per hour.

A fire allegedly caused by human negligence on Sunday has ravaged 10,000 hectares of forests in Rio Negro province in the Patagonia region.

According to local authorities, the fire spread due to the heat and wind gusts of over 90 kilometers per hour.

Hundreds of firefighters deployed in the El Bolson area are trying to control the flames with two helicopters and one plane's help.

"The flames threaten to cross the border into the neighboring Chubut Province," Rio Negro Governor Arabela Carreras explained, highlighting the complexity faced by firefighters in putting out the blaze.

Active fire detected in Aguirre Department, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina

lat/lon: -29.4723, -62.0228

Time: 2021-01-25 (14:02 UTC)