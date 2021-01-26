Argentine Asks Rich Countries for Climate Change Commitments

Last month, President Fernandez announced that his country will limit its greenhouse gas emissions to 25.7 percent by 2030.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez on Monday called for a greater commitment against climate change from developed countries at the opening session of the 2021 United Nations Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS).

"We have the opportunity to act collectively in response to climate change," said Fernandez virtually at 2021 CAS, which is being hosted by the Netherlands on Jan. 25-26, and seeks to promote an agenda to adapt societies and economies to climate effects in the next decade.

The Argentine president pointed out a need for a "greater commitment from developed countries to supply technical and financial resources."

It is also necessary "to act with solidarity in the face of a problem that affects us all, but whose worst consequences are felt by vulnerable sectors," he continued.

"Tackle this great challenge of climate change: we need all hands on deck!"



However hard it is to summarize 150 side events, 30+ world leader's statements and multiple anchoring events into 2 minutes... here's a look back at the first day of the Climate #AdaptationSummit 2021. pic.twitter.com/HIjYFBgykv — CASsummit2021 (@CASsummit2021) January 26, 2021

Adaptation is a priority for Argentina's climate policy, "even though we are a developing country and particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change," he said.

Fernandez pointed out that Argentina's emissions mitigation goal for 2030 "represents an unconditional commitment, which includes all sectors of the economy," and is more ambitious than the previous one.

Last month, he announced the country's new commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Argentina will limit its emissions to 25.7 percent, a number that is lower than the one committed to in 2015.