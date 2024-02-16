Gaza Strip: NGOs Call for Ceasefire and More Aid for Palestinians

The risk of famine is increasing every day in Gaza due to the continuation of hostilities and the Israeli blockade.

On Friday, several non-governmental organizations called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a massive increase in humanitarian aid to avert famine in the territory, home to more than two million Palestinians.

Allowing humanitarian access to the civilian population is an obligation under international humanitarian law, the groups stressed in a joint statement.

The statement criticized the use of starvation as a method of warfare and recalled that "starvation of the civilian population is illegal under international humanitarian law and constitutes a direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2417."

The UN and international aid groups have warned of a 'slaughter' if Israel launches a ground attack in Rafah, where more than one million displaced Palestinians currently are sheltering.



Al Jazeera's @vpietromarchi takes a look at why it’s causing alarm ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Cgyhz10v0K — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 16, 2024

It also questioned the siege tactics imposed by the Israeli military, the shelling of densely populated areas and that country's refusal to send humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza.

"Infants, young children and pregnant women are currently more vulnerable than before the escalation of the conflict," the document warned.

“The totally inadequate access to food, water and essential life-saving services exposes these groups to increased chances of malnutrition and disease, which increases the risk of mortality and morbidity,” it said.

The statement is signed, among others, by Action Against Hunger, ActionAid, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Save the Children.