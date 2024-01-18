Gaza Strip: Egyptian President Calls for Urgent Ceasefire

The head of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, reiterated his country's rejection of any Israeli plan to displace the Palestinian population from the occupied territories.

On Thursday, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi called on the international community to push for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and protect civilians there.

During a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, the president warned that the continuation of the war could lead to an expansion of the conflict, the spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement.

El-Sisi highlighted the serious humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave and explained Cairo's ongoing efforts to deliver aid.

The day before, the head of state warned of the danger of a military escalation in the Middle East, calling for the current crisis to be defused by ending the conflict.

Tripartite summit with the participation of King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas:



We declare our complete renunciation of all attempts to eliminate the Palestinian issue and separate Gaza from the West Bank pic.twitter.com/HAURR91xSU — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 10, 2024

Receiving here the Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, the President insisted on increasing the volume of aid to that coastal enclave to face the serious humanitarian situation of its inhabitants.

Shortly before, at a press conference with his Greek counterpart, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called for a halt to Israeli aggression against the territory.

Meanwhile, the head of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, reiterated his country's rejection of any Israeli plan to displace the Palestinian population from the occupied territories.

We oppose plans to expel Palestinians, Zaki said during a meeting on Wednesday with the UN chief coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, according to a military statement.