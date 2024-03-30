From London 200.000 Protesters Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza

At the end of the demonstration, which was attended by people of all ages and families, speeches were made by former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla.

More than 200,000 people, according to the organization that organized the march, participated this Saturday in a demonstration in the United Kingdom demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This is the eleventh such protest in the British capital since the beginning of the current conflict last October.

'Jews against genocide', 'Stop arming Israel' or 'Cease Fire Now' were some of the slogans used during the protest, jointly organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labour Party, delivered a speech in which he criticized the governments of the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries for continuing the "appalling arms trade with Israel" and said what is being seen in real time on global television is "the senseless destruction of life in Gaza."

Protesters have gathered in London for the 11th National March for Palestine, starting at Russell Square and ending at Trafalgar Square.



On the other hand the British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla, who played Dodi Al Fayed in the Netflix show 'The Crown', explained that he was attending the protest with his children and said that he dreams of a world where we no longer have to ask for an end to the occupation in Palestine. "We cannot allow this to continue for another generation," he said.

While the march in Russell and Trafalgar squares in downtown London passed peacefully, police arrested a man for soliciting support for a banned organization in this country, authorities said. Although no details were given, it could be Hamas, whose armed wing has been banned in British territory since 2001.

The protest was held on Palestinian Land Day, a significant date for the Arabs of Israel and the Palestinians, which, according to the organizers, commemorates the events of March 30, 1976, when six Palestinians were killed by the State of Israel in protest against the encroachment of its territory.

According to data from the Gaza health authorities, the total number of dead in the Gaza Strip had reached 32,490 and the number of wounded 74,889, after almost six months of Zionist offensive in that area, which began on 7 October.