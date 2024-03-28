OCHA Worries About Food Insecurity in Gaza

The Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted that more than 1.1 million people are suffering from extreme food insecurity.

In the words of OCHA, "there is no alternative but to deliver aid on a large scale by land to have enough aid to save lives, especially in the north".

"However, access impediments persist and time is running out", the international organization said.

On this day, number 147 of the Zionist offensive to Palestine, the number of victims has amounted to 32,552 dead and the injured to 74,980.

Over 1.1M people in #Gaza face an extreme level of food insecurity. There is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land to have enough aid to save lives, esp. in the north. Nevertheless, access impediments persist & time is running out. https://t.co/rvAcqVbjNp pic.twitter.com/3LsDHMNuFb — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 28, 2024

Israel also committed six massacres against families in the devastated Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, leaving 62 dead and 91 injured.

In addition, thousands of people remain missing, under the rubble, due to the blockade of rescue units by the occupying forces.