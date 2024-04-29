Gaza Strip: Dozens Killed and Wounded in Israeli Bombardment

According to Palestinian media, fighter jets attacked at least three homes in the southern town of Rafah, killing 22 people, including women and children.

On Monday, more than 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, amid contacts to reach a ceasefire agreement.

In recent days, the Israeli army has increased its raids on Rafah, where more than 1.1 million people live in just a few dozen square kilometres.

Benjamin Netanyahu's government has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground assault on Rafah, despite worldwide rejection because of the consequences it would have on the civilian population.

In recent hours, Israeli forces also fired on a house in the Abu Hasira area of northern Gaza City, where fatalities were also reported.

In addition, the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij were also targeted by Israeli forces.

According to official figures, more than 34,000 citizens have been killed and 77,000 injured since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on 7 October last year.

Delegations from Hamas and Israel are expected to arrive in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday for indirect talks on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.