    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Gaza Strip: Dozens Killed and Wounded in Israeli Bombardment

  • People of Gaza suffers the horror of the Israel violence, April 29, 2024

    People of Gaza suffers the horror of the Israel violence, April 29, 2024 | Photo: X/ @FrenchComrade

Published 29 April 2024 (1 hours 25 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to Palestinian media, fighter jets attacked at least three homes in the southern town of Rafah, killing 22 people, including women and children.

On Monday, more than 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, amid contacts to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Related:

Israeli Bombings Kill 20 Palestinians in Rafah

According to Palestinian media, fighter jets attacked at least three homes in the southern town of Rafah, killing 22 people, including women and children.

In recent days, the Israeli army has increased its raids on Rafah, where more than 1.1 million people live in just a few dozen square kilometres.

Benjamin Netanyahu's government has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground assault on Rafah, despite worldwide rejection because of the consequences it would have on the civilian population.

In recent hours, Israeli forces also fired on a house in the Abu Hasira area of northern Gaza City, where fatalities were also reported.

In addition, the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij were also targeted by Israeli forces.

According to official figures, more than 34,000 citizens have been killed and 77,000 injured since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on 7 October last year.

Delegations from Hamas and Israel are expected to arrive in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday for indirect talks on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Tags

Gaza Israel Genocide War Crimes Palestine

DW-The Star
by teleSUR/ CC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.