Gaza Strip: Death and Injury Toll Rises

The occupation forces broke into the specialized surgery and emergency reception buildings, after which they opened fire on anyone who moved.

On Monday, official sources reported that at least 31,726 Palestinians were killed and 73,792 injured as a result of the war launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip on October 7.

In their most recent report on the issue, the territory's health authorities explained that the figure is higher because thousands of fatalities are still under the rubble.

In the last 24 hours, they detailed, the military carried out eight massacres, which caused the death of 81 citizens and injured 116 others.

For its part, the official news agency Wafa indicated that dozens of people lost their lives or suffered injuries in the last hours due to the army attacks.

Media watchdogs decry Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul’s arrest and demand his immediate release after he was taken by Israeli forces from Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital https://t.co/tF73byJheR pic.twitter.com/RRig7tkSyn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 18, 2024

Wafa denounced that during an assault this morning on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, the military caused numerous casualties.

Furthermore, Wafa also stated that the occupation forces broke into the specialized surgery and emergency reception buildings, after which they opened fire on anyone who moved.

The news outlet detailed that nine other Palestinians were killed and several were wounded after Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The aircraft also fired missiles at a house in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, while artillery pounded the town of Khan Yunis, it added.