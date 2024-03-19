Gaza Strip: More Dead and Wounded by Israeli Bombs and Attacks

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the beginning of the invasion against Rafah, where more than a million people who fled their homes in Gaza take refuge.

On Tuesday, medical sources reported that the Israeli Armed Forces killed 31,819 Palestinians and wounded 73,934 others since the beginning of their offensive against the Gaza Strip last October 7.

However, the territory's health authorities explained in their most recent report on the issue that the figure is higher because thousands of fatalities remain under the rubble.

In the last 24 hours, they pointed out, the military carried out nine massacres, killing 93 citizens and injuring 142 others.

Meanwhile, the official Wafa news agency reported that dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in the early hours of this morning by bombing in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel restricting humanitarian aid for the besieged Gaza Strip could be seen as using starvation as a ‘weapon of war’, says UN human rights chief Volker Turk https://t.co/XM3LNR25BZ pic.twitter.com/3Ch5To0S7y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 19, 2024

The planes targeted a house near the Al-Matahin crossing, near the city of Khan Yunis, and another located in the west of Gaza City, actions that caused fatalities and injuries.

In the latter, the neighborhoods of Sheikh Radwan, Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajlin were targeted, he said.

Another 14 citizens were killed in a similar incident in Rafah, the southernmost Gazan town bordering Egypt.

Precisely, this Tuesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the beginning of the invasion against Rafah, where more than a million people who fled their homes in Gaza take refuge.

"When there is a war, that is when settlers take advantage and try to establish as many outposts as they can."



How Israeli settlers are expanding illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank amid Israel's war on Gaza.



��: https://t.co/SeFY9BGr5I pic.twitter.com/pBJOGPyV4h — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 19, 2024

On several occasions, Cairo, which fears an avalanche of refugees, warned Israel about this crossing, which could be fatal for relations between the two neighbors.

Wafa denounced that, for the second consecutive day, the army continued its siege of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the coastal enclave.

Our correspondent revealed that the troops prevent the arrival of ambulances to the neighborhood of Al-Rimal, where the complex is located, to transfer the victims and wounded, he added.