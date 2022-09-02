Russia Starts Vostok 2022 Joint Military Exercises

Military contingents of the armed forces of 14 countries headed by the Russian Army started on Thursday the joint military exercises Vostok 2022, which will last until September 7.
The Russian Defense Ministry informed that more than 50,000 troops and 5,000 units of military equipment will take part in the current edition. They include 140 aircraft and 60 warships. Troops from Russia, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan will take part in the Vostok 2022 exercises, which will be held in seven locations, including the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk and Japan.
The infantry was deployed at the Russian Sergeyevki range in the Russian Far East. Similarly, Moscow supplied the troops with armored vehicles, light weapons and ammunition, except for China, which brought its own armament.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that as part of the exercises "the crews of Su-35S, Su-30SM and Mig-31 fighters of the Eastern Military District went on air defense combat alert at operational airfields in the Khabarovsk, Primorsky and Kamchatka regions and the Chukotka Autonomous Region."
Chief of the General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov will lead practice defensive and offensive operations at Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba and Uspenovsky airfields.
In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry specified that the representatives of the different departments emphasized the peaceful nature of the joint exercises through "their commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation".