Russian FM Says Russia Can Only Rely on Itself

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Minister commented on the West inability to comply with its commitments.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday at the educational marathon Znaniye (Knowledge) that the Russian Federation is living in a scenario where it can only rely on itself.

"As we can see, the West's reaction to the implementation of the special military operation's goals clearly shows that from the very outset, the tasks of the West were global and aimed at weakening, and, as some political scientists in the West admit, dismembering our country," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

"During the era, we are now living through, and it is precisely an era, a long historical period, we have to be prepared to realize we have nobody to rely on but ourselves," the top official added.

He highlighted that Moscow had already acknowledged the West's disability to comply with its commitments, as Washington's promises not to expand NATO eastward and adhere to the principles of indivisible security "have gone into the dustbin."

"We will advance our agenda, which is based on the principles of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereign equality of states, which is violated by the Americans and their European and other allies," the Russian Minister.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: In today's era, Russia has no one to rely on except itselfhttps://t.co/09D4sbCQvr via @RFI_Cn — Jinghe_ Zhao (@Jinghe17215567) August 31, 2022

Lavrov said that at least "80 percent of those living on the globe represent countries that have not joined the sanctions announced by the U.S. and its satellites."

"This is so despite the colossal daily pressure that is exerted on the governments of these countries with the aim to force them to join the mainstream of anti-Russian and Russophobic politics," he continued to say.

"We have not only the UN Charter but also a large group of countries on our side," concluded the Russian official.