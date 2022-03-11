Gabriel Boric Assumes the Presidency of Chile Today

His political activities will begin at 08:30 local time at a breakfast with social leaders from Viña del Mar at the Cerro Castillo Presidential Palace.

On Friday, President-elect Gabriel Boric will assume command of his country amid an economic, social, and political crisis created by more than three decades of conservative policies.

His political activities will begin at 08:30 local time at a breakfast with social leaders from Viña del Mar at the Cerro Castillo Presidential Palace. Then, at 10:30 am, he will hold a photo session with his ministerial cabinet and the country's governors.

Around 11:15 a.m. Boric will travel with his partner Irina Karamanos to the National Congress. At 12:00 noon, the solemn swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin. Immediately after taking office, Boric will officially receive the presidents of other countries at the Cerro Castillo Palace. Around 6:00 p.m., he will travel to La Moneda Palace in Santiago City.

During the course of the day, Boric is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and Bolivian President Luis Arce.

Gabriel Boric is set to be sworn into office on Friday as Chile's youngest ever president. Among his many tasks will be to correct an economy plagued with concerns over rising public spending and inflation pic.twitter.com/yzKfQqbJG7 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

An hour later, Boric will deliver his first presidential address from Constitution Square. Finally, around 8:00 p.m., he will welcome the greetings of high national authorities and foreign delegations not chaired by heads of state.

On Thursday, Boric held bilateral meetings with some international leaders who are invited to the handover ceremony. The first to attend these bilateral meetings were the President of the Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and the honorary president of the Historical Memory Advisory Council of Mexico, Beatriz Gutierrez.

Later, Boric met with Vice President Hamilton Mourao (Brazil), Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas (Curacao), Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (Ireland), Prime Minister Ariel Henry (Haiti), House of Representatives President Rachid Talbi Alami (Morocco), Tourism Minister Rula Maayah (Palestine), Vice President Salvador Nasralla (Honduras), Prime Minister Mark Phillips (Guyana), Foreign Affairs Minister Kiyoshi Odawara (Japan), and the delegate of the U.S. government Isabella Casillas.

