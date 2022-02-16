Chilean Mapuche Environmentalist Collio Dies In Car Accident

"Our deep sorrow for the departure of Peñi Ruben Collio, an unwavering defender of Mapuche territory. We will continue your fight Peñi!," the band Illapu tweeted.

On Wednesday, Chile’s Mapuche environmental activist Ruben Collio died in a car accident in Villarrica city. More details of his death remain unknown.

"Our deep sorrow for the departure of Peñi Ruben Collio, an unwavering defender of Mapuche territory. He leaves us without having achieved justice for his comrade Macarena Valdes, who was murdered by predatory land businessmen 5 years ago. We will continue your fight Peñi!," tweeted Illapu, a world-famous band that spread Chilean popular culture during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

Through social networks, activists called to go to the Temuco Legal Medical Service, in which the body of Collio is being examined, to perform a cultural tribute with Mapuche music to the activist.

Goldsmith and father of four children, Collio opposed with his wife the installation of an electrical company in the Panguipulli mountain range, a Mapuche settlement that other companies’ production has already polluted.

Salvador Allende visiting the University of Santiago, Chile (1967) pic.twitter.com/C27p44PDNi — ✪ Socialist Visuals ✪ (@SocialistPics) February 14, 2022

"Although we did not finally succeed in replenishing the company, I feel that we gained dignity with this struggle, thanks to which we raised our voice to condemn a situation that affected our environment and beliefs," stated, recalling that such a company does not provide electricity to communities but to other large companies.

The couple also expressed solidarity with the defense of the fundamental rights of people who have been victims of the criminalization and state repression, a common crime against the Mapuche community.

After the murder of Macarena, Collio became a tireless fighter for justice for her case, which the National Prosecutor dismissed when considering that it was the product of a suicide hanging.

"I could dedicate my whole life to seeking justice for my wife. This is the least one can do for a person you truly value. We will continue to strengthen until we get what we believe is right," Collio once stated.