Lavrov: US and UK Do Not Allow Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assures that the United States and the United Kingdom do not allow Ukraine to sit down for peace talks with Russia.

The Russian Foreign Minister said during an interview that while European countries urge Kiev to resume peace dialogues with Moscow, "the Anglo-Saxons" - referring to the United States and the United Kingdom - prevent it from doing so. So, he expressed skepticism about a possible return of Ukraine to peace negotiations.

"Currently, I do not see any possibility for Ukraine to propose [negotiations], we are not going to propose anything. We proposed everything a long time ago. The ball is on their court. I don't see any possibility that [the Ukrainians] will be allowed to return to negotiations," Lavrov said Thursday in an interview with the Belarusian National State Radio and Television Company.

The Russian FM said, however, that whenever Ukraine decided to return to negotiations, Russia would study the situation "on the ground", specifying that it would take into account the refusal of some regions of the Slavic country, liberated by Russian forces, to return to the control of a pro-Nazi government.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said the UK and US are hindering peace talks by advising Ukrainian negotiators to "play games" pic.twitter.com/S1zOWaRbxB — PA Media (@PA) April 30, 2022

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine at the end of February, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of talks. The parties reached an agreement in talks held on March 29 in Turkey. However, Putin announced last Tuesday that Kiev went back on its agreement, so the peace process has entered a dead end.

The Russian authorities have assured since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine that it does not seek the occupation of Ukrainian territory, but the “demilitarization” and "denazification" of the country and to prevent the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the United States, from turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian base.

They have also stressed that they will only stop their operations if Kiev accepts their main conditions, including recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, demilitarization of the Ukrainian state, Ukraine's neutral status and renunciation of the desire to join NATO.