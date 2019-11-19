    • Live
Bernie Sanders Reiterates That There Was a Coup in Bolivia
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appears on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 19 November 2019 (1 hours 25 minutes ago)
The U.S. presidential candidate also stressed that Morales did a great job alleviating poverty and giving the indigenous Bolivian peoples a voice they never had before.

Independent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders again described what happened in Bolivia as coup and condemned security forces' repression against indigenous protesters.

"I oppose the intervention of Bolivia's security forces in the democratic process and their repression of Indigenous protesters," the legislator for Vermont posted on Twitter on Monday.

"It was the military who interfered in that process and asked him to leave. When the military intervenes... in my view, that's called a coup," the progressive politician stated, who also criticized recent events in the South American nation.

On November 11, one day after Morales resigned from office to avoid a bloodbath in the country, which did not stop the subsequent repression, Sanders tweeted: "I am very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales. The U.S. must call for an end to violence and support Bolivia's democratic institutions."

"My greetings and thanks to Bernie Sanders, a U.S. presidential candidate, for highlighting our task of reducing poverty and denouncing the coup d'état in Bolivia," the ousted president of the South American country posted on Twitter on Monday.

The international community demands Bolivia's return to democracy, Morales added, who was offered political asylum in Mexico.

