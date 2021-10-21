French Solidarity Organizations Send Medical Donations to Cuba

French solidarity organizations loaded this week a container with medical equipment and materials to support Cuba, a donation that will arrive to the island in November, said Jean-Michel Gramond, one of the promoters of the initiative, on Thursday.

In declarations to Prensa Latina, the president of the Montpellier Cuba Solidarité association said that the container was filled in the southern city, aid that will leave tomorrow for the Caribbean country, where it will arrive in the second half of next month.

The shipment destined to support Cuba's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 includes, among other means, 21 electric beds for hospital use, 12 tables for medical examination, 16 wheelchairs, two stretchers, rehabilitation equipment and 16 thousand sanitary masks, a shipment valued at more than 20 thousand euros.

Gramond considered it very important for the organization he presides to contribute with necessary aid for the island and highlighted the role played by the Humanitarian Platform of the Hérault department and by Cuba Cooperación Francia, the organization that processed the donation. He also acknowledged the contribution of Montpellier City Hall in the filling of the container.

The president of Montpellier Cuba Solidarité took advantage of the context of the shipment destined to the health sector to reiterate the firm condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against the Antillean nation; a policy intensified in times of the pandemic.

Regarding the donation, the island's ambassador to France, Elio Rodríguez, expressed his gratitude for the solidarity with his country and its materialization in a scenario marked by the COVID-19 and the aggravated impact of the siege imposed by Washington for more than six decades.