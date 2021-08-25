    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

Diaz-Canel Meets With Leader of Solidarity Project With Cuba

  • What if POTUS invites Professor Lazo to the White House to discuss ways to improve bonds between Cuba and USA ? What if Joe Biden asks Carlos Lazo to deliver US donations/aid to civil society organizations as Puentes de Amor has done?

    What if POTUS invites Professor Lazo to the White House to discuss ways to improve bonds between Cuba and USA ? What if Joe Biden asks Carlos Lazo to deliver US donations/aid to civil society organizations as Puentes de Amor has done? | Photo: Twitter @rcabanasv

Published 25 August 2021
Opinion

The struggle to lift restrictions that hinder the normal development of family relations on both sides of the Florida Strait and against the blockade are the main axis of the Bridges of Love project headed by Carlos Lazo, who is also committed to showing the Cuban reality to the American people.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday held a meeting with Carlos Lazo, leader of the Bridges of Love project, which fosters solidarity with Cuba from the United States.

RELATED:

Cubans Stage Caravan To Show Aspiration for Peace

On his Twitter account, the president described the meeting as fruitful and said that Cuba would continue to strengthen the relations with Cuban residents abroad as part of an invariable and unstoppable process.

"I had a fruitful meeting with Carlos Lazo, who, driven by his love for his homeland, continues to build Bridges Of Love. Cuba will continue to strengthen its ties with Cubans who live abroad, as part of an invariable and unstoppable process," the head of State tweeted.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel thanked the donations of medical supplies and the support of those who live abroad and friends who have shown support to Cuban people in the face of the Covid-19 impact and the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Heading the Bridges of Love project, Carlos Lazo arrived at the White House in July, where he delivered a petition signed by over 27,000 people to the US government, in which they call on U.S. President Joseph Biden to lift the blockade against Cuba.

In addition to lifting the measures against Cuba, the activist spoke with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, Emily Mendrala.

The struggle to lift restrictions that hinder the normal development of family relations on both sides of the Florida Strait and against the blockade are the central axis of the project headed by Lazo, who is also committed to showing the Cuban reality to the American people.

Tags

Cuba Cuba-US Relations Bridges of Love Puentes de Amor US Cuba Solidarity Movement US Blockade on Cuba

People

Miguel Diaz-Canel Carlos Lazo

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.