News > France

France Announces Investigation Into Attack on Cuban Embassy

  • Damage caused by what Cuban embassy officials report was a petrol bomb attack, is visible at the entrance of the Cuban embassy in Paris, France, July 27, 2021

    Damage caused by what Cuban embassy officials report was a petrol bomb attack, is visible at the entrance of the Cuban embassy in Paris, France, July 27, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/@epaphotos

Published 27 July 2021 (16 hours 52 minutes ago)
Opinion

The terrorist attack suffered early Tuesday morning by the diplomatic headquarters was carried out with incendiary bombs.

The attack with incendiary homemade bombs (known as Molotov cocktails) against the diplomatic legation of Cuba in Paris early Tuesday morning was immediately condemned by the French Foreign Ministry, which also announced an investigation.

At the daily press conference of the French Foreign Ministry it was revealed that the Government of the European country condemns the attack on the Cuban Embassy in Paris perpetrated on the night of Monday to Tuesday, July 27. 

It was also announced that a judicial investigation has been opened to determine who are those responsible for this act which caused material damage and although it did not leave victims, it did endanger the lives of several people, including women and children. 

The French Foreign Ministry also said that measures have been taken to reinforce the security details around the Cuban Embassy, which has been the scene of protests by people opposed to the Cuban Government, as part of the destabilizing agenda of the last few days against Havana.

The Cuban Ambassador to France, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, acknowledged the French Government's clear condemnation of the attack and highlighted the many messages of support received at the Mission from politicians, intellectuals, trade unionists, supporters and Cubans residing in that country.

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, immediately denounced the attack, which he categorized as a terrorist action and held Washington responsible for these events.

Likewise, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the "peaceful demonstrators" (in quotation marks) against the Cuban Revolution have arrived in Paris with the encouragement of the anti-Cuban campaigns generated in Washington, and wondered if this episode was a return to terrorism against Cuban embassies, typical of the seventies and eighties.

by teleSUR/les-MS
