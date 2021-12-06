Free Peru Party Won't Support Impeachment Against Castillo

"Our party has disagreements with President Castillo. However, we will not support a coup d'état attempt against him," Free Peru Secretary said.

On Monday, Free Peru (PL) party Secretary Vladimir Cerron announced that lawmakers who belong to his organization will unanimously vote against the presidential dismissal request issued by far-right politician Patricia Chirinos before the Parliament.

"Our party has disagreements with President Pedro Castillo. However, we will not support a coup d'état attempt against him," Cerron tweeted and described as false the arguments raised by the right-wing opposition to justify the dismissal request.

“Castillo did not use funds from the Junin department to finance his election campaign and he cannot be condemned for supporting the social feats of Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia," the PL secretary stressed, condemning that far-right Peruvian politicians and entrepreneurs promote economic instability and blame the President for it.

"They cannot accept that a progressive politician decides on our country's fate," Cerron insisted, stressing that the owners of media are the ones who threaten press freedom in Peru and not Castillo.



Two earthquakes have hit Peru this morning. One 5.2 magnitude in Lima & a 7.9 in northern Peru. Government is assessing casualties & next measures. I’m on standby ready to fly to Peru in the next hours. Can you please pray for Peru this Sunday morning? Thanks pic.twitter.com/evRckd7Nwc — Javier Chavez (@jynchavez) November 28, 2021

On Sunday, human rights defenders condemned that Peru’s former Central Bank director Rafael Rey, mining businessman Jose Visquerra and former entrepreneur Cayetana Aljovin traveled to the United States to ask American politicians to support Castillo’s impeachment.

"The 'travelers' intend to talk about the implications of Castillo's policies for regional security and American interests," they condemned, stressing that the rightist Miami-based Interamerican Institute for Democracy (IID) sponsored the trip.

"Although the Peruvian opposition is plotting many destabilizing attempts, they will not weaken our government, which will continue to work for the Peruvian people's well-being," Castillo assured.