The Peruvian Congress Seeks To Impose Ministers at Will

"We will not fall into the dirty game that big corporations want to impose,” President Castillo said.

During a visit to the Junin Department on Wednesday, Peru’s President Pedro Castillo denounced that opposition lawmakers are implementing a campaign to replace his cabinet with ministers who are docile to the interests of large companies.

“They don't want us to take money from the corrupt. Today they want to overthrow ministers to put their allies, those who have colluded with their companies, those who have corrupted the country,” he said, stressing that the right-wing-controlled congress wants to devour the public budget.

Castillo also rejected accusations according to which he defends terrorists and promotes the advance of communism in Peru.

“People have many needs. When you place men from the People in office to face these big problems... those who controlled the country for many years come out to say we are leading the nation towards communism... We will not fall into the dirty game that big corporations want to impose,” he said

Trans: "The Peruvian right wing is upset that Guido Bellido, President of the Council of Ministers of Peru, began his speech in Quechua because it is a symbol of the Change against neoliberalism. Those without a voice (indigenous and peasants) today have a right to speak." https://t.co/FbhvygwBx2 — Frederick B. Mills (@frederickbmills) August 26, 2021

On Tuesday, as part of the right-wing attack against the Castillo administration, prosecutor Maria Huaman requested 2 years and 11 months in prison for the Free Peru Secretary Vladimir Cerron, who is accused of allegedly embezzling US$700,000 when he was governor of Junin in 2011.

Arguing that this physician set a bribery network to finance his party's activities, the prosecutor also requested that Cerron and seven officials be disqualified from holding public office.

Preciously, Cerron was accused for "incompatible negotiation", which prevented him from being a candidate in the 2020 presidential elections. On Saturday, prosecutors and police officers raided Free Peru’s properties and Cerron's residence.

Huaman is also investigating the Council of Ministers President Guido Bellido, who is accused of using illicit money during the electoral campaign in which he was elected lawmaker for the Cusco region.