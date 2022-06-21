President AMLO to Ask Biden to Review the Julian Assange Case

“He has been very unfairly treated, worse than a criminal. The treatment he has received is a disgrace to the world,” Mexican president Lopez Obrador said.

On Tuesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he will ask President Joe Biden to review the case of Julian Assange, the Australian journalist whom Washington wants to jail for revelations about US war crimes. in Guantánamo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

“I will ask President Biden to address this matter. I am aware that this review goes against the harsh hardliners that exist in the United States... but humanism must prevail,” AMLO said, adding that the request will be made at the meeting with Biden in July.

During the government of President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the Mexican president also unsuccessfully requested the exoneration of Assange, whom AMLO considers "the best journalist of our time in the world."

“He has been very unfairly treated, worse than a criminal. The treatment he has received is a disgrace to the world,” he lamented.

Assange is closer to being delivered to the US Justice after the British Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, signed the order for his extradition to the US, although her legal team warned that she will appeal the measure.

The same people who enabled these atrocities are still in US govt, completely whitewashed, while Julian Assange is jailed and almost assassinated for exposing them: https://t.co/x22qIfPQHB — Calla (@CallaWalsh) June 21, 2022

Currently, the Australian journalist is in pretrial detention in a London jail, awaiting his possible extradition to the United States. US authorities accuse Assange of some twenty crimes related to leaking national security documents.

Referring to the possible extradition of the Australian journalist to the United States, AMLO said that this possibility is "very disappointing" because he could end up in jail for life.

President Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico would be willing to open its doors to Assange in the event that he is released and exonerated from charges.