Gustavo Petro Announces Colombia Will Rejoin Unasur

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Tuesday that his country will rejoin the regional integration organization Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

"I have decided to reincorporate the country to Unasur by ratifying the treaty approved by Congress through a law and I have requested that it be called Association of South American Nations to guarantee pluralism and permanence in time," Petro said via Twitter.

The organization is formed by Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. Colombia left Unasur in 2018 under the presidency of former president Iván Duque (2018-2022) due to disagreements with Caracas.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the Meeting of South American Presidents in Brasilia, attended by the Colombian president together with 10 other heads of state.

He decidio reintregar el país a la Unasur ratificando el tratado aprobado por el Congreso a través de ley y he solicitado que se llame Asociación de Naciones Suramericanas para garantizar el pluralismo y la permanencia en el tiempo. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 31, 2023

The regional summit convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva concluded on Tuesday with the signing of the Brasilia Consensus.

The presidents of the 11 South American nations in attendance signed the final declaration of the meeting, which expresses a firm commitment to integration.

In addition to the host and the Colombian president, the meeting was attended by the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; of Bolivia, Luis Arce; of Chile, Gabriel Boric; of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; of Guyana, Irfaan Ali; of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez; of Suriname, Chan Santokhi; of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, representing President Dina Boluarte.