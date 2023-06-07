Colombia Marches In Support Of President Petro's Reforms

Massive demonstrations have been held in the Colombian cities of Bogotá, Barranquilla, Medellín, Santa Marta, and Cali.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro closed Wednesday in Bogotá a massive popular demonstration in support of his government's proposed social reforms.

The marches called by the labor centrals and the union of educators were replicated in the streets of major Colombian cities such as Medellín, Cali, and Barranquilla.

Petro together with Vice President Francia Márquez joined the mobilizations in Bogotá. From the Plaza de Bolivar, the Colombian president gave a speech in which he expressed his gratitude to the thousands of people gathered in the streets "accompanying the government of change."

The president said that the mobilizations in support of his administration reaffirm that "both the people and the president want to make the government program that the people voted for a reality."

Petro spoke to the crowd about the right-wing opposition's intention to stage a "soft coup" against his government, alleging irregularities in the financing of his electoral campaign.

Le hacemos una solicitud respetuosa al Congreso de Colombia: Aprueben las reformas que garantizan los derechos de las gentes. El Congreso no debe dar la espalda al Pueblo.

Pactemos pero sin perder el objetivo: la Justicia social como base de la.Paz. pic.twitter.com/LJ6OT2XwZ6 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 7, 2023

We make a respectful request to the Colombian Congress: Approve the reforms that guarantee the rights of the People. Congress must not turn its back on the people. Let us agree but without losing the objective: social justice as the basis for peace.

The president compared the situation to what happened with Pedro Catillo in Peru. "This is called a soft coup, coup d'état, a coup against the popular will," said Pedro, while noting that "here we say to those who are promoting this strategy: Petro is not alone."

The Colombian people will take to the streets to defend the popular mandate if a "soft coup" occurs, he said. "The people who elected the president are still with the president."

On the occasion, the president referred to the package of reforms promoted by his government and being discussed in Congress. The reforms presented by the executive before the parliament are related to health, labor, and pensions.

"These are the reforms that were called for in the public square before winning the Presidency," said Petro calling on the members of the Legislative "to approve the reforms that guarantee the Colombian people their rights."