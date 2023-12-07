Foreign Ministers of Mexico and China Strengthen Relations

They emphasized the need for the establishment of a working group to combat the trafficking of chemical precursors that can be used in the production of synthetic drugs.

On Wednesday, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, with the aim of "deepening the bilateral relationship" during her first official visit to the Asian country.

The Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed that "both parties agreed that the recent engagement between the presidents has strengthened bilateral ties, reaffirmed the friendship between Mexico and China, and achieved significant agreements."

Barcena's visit to Beijing follows the meeting between Presidents Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Xi Jinping on November 16 during the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum (APEC) summit in San Francisco, USA.

Both foreign ministers agreed to "hold the Seventh Session of the Permanent Bilateral Commission next year, actively resuming bilateral cooperation after the pandemic."

Additionally, they emphasized the need for the "establishment of a working group between Mexico and China" to combat the "trafficking of chemical precursors that can be used in the production of synthetic drugs and fentanyl, as well as to monitor the production chain accurately and exchange information to combat the illegal use of these substances."

Barcena highlighted the importance of China strengthening its ties with Latin America through the enhancement of the CELAC-China forum under the Pro Tempore Presidency of Honduras.