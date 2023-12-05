Research Report Sheds Light on China’s Approach to Humanomics

China is advancing toward high-quality development while pursuing symbiotic interaction between the humanities and the economy.

On Sunday, the Xinhua News Agency released a research report during the 5th World Media Summit that sheds light on China's practice of a new development format that emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between humanities and economics.

The report, entitled "Humanomics in the New Era," was published by New China Research (NCR), Xinhua's think tank, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

It is structured in seven parts that provide an overview of China's new development format, concentrating on a people-centered approach and the integrated development of culture and economy in the process of advancing China's modernization.

At the report's unveiling ceremony, Xinhua President and NCR Academic Committee Chairman Fu Hua said that the Communist Party of China, together with its people, has persistently expanded China's road to modernization in the new expedition of the new era.

China is advancing toward high-quality development while pursuing symbiotic interaction between the humanities and the economy, creating a new model for human progress and making globally acclaimed achievements, Fu said.

He added that "humanomics in the new era" has gradually taken shape, showing distinctive features that emphasize the symbiosis between culture and economy, promote a people-centered development philosophy and highlight the integration of tradition and modernity.

Likewise, Fu siad that Xinhua News Agency plans to boost exchanges and collaboration with media around the world using platforms such as the World Media Summit, as well as promote new breakthroughs in information and research on humanomics in the new era.

Other speakers who shared their views at the event were Martin Jacques, former member of the Department of Political and International Studies at Cambridge University; Zheng Yongnian, president of the Guangzhou Institute of GBA; and María Bernarda Llorente, president of Telam in Argentina.

They agreed that China has explored a path in which human and economic development thrive together while pursuing high-quality development, adding that this experience is worth studying.

A common thread followed by the Xinhua panel is the distinctiveness of China's modernization from that of the West, Jacques said.

Zafar Uddin Mahmood, chairman of the Understanding China Forum, a think tank in Pakistan, believes that humanomics can become a science, and said the report proposed a new direction in terms of the relationship between humanities and economics.

Highlighting China's outstanding achievements, Victoria Panova, vice rector of the Higher School of Economics at the Russian National Research University, said the report published by Xinhua introduced a new concept, of utmost importance to the world. She called for inspiration from the excellent achievements of others' civilizations.

The Chinese version of the report and translations into English, French and Russian were released simultaneously around the world.

The bilingual edition of the research report, with Chinese and English titles, was published by Xinhua Publishing House.