The Cuban-Born Bolero Becomes Cultural Heritage of Humanity

On Wednesday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Bolero, a musical genre that was born in Cuba at the end of the 19th century, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Bolero is an indispensable part of the Latin American sentimental song, with a strong lyrical character deeply rooted in Cuba and Mexico. A cultural amalgam, it combines the language used in European poetry, with African rhythms of enslaved peoples and the sentiments of the native peoples of the Americas," UNESCO said.

Bolero lyrics allude to daily life, and the songs are performed in a variety of spaces, from households to public areas and large concert halls, as well as in festivals and as serenades. The practice is generally passed down within families, through oral tradition and imitation.

"As a strong cultural symbol for broad sectors of Cuban and Mexican societies, especially in urban areas, it has served as a means of expressing emotions and feelings for over a century," it added.

El bolero es la voz del corazón que canta lo que el alma siente.#CubavisiónVaPorTodos pic.twitter.com/fAtSyGvftr — Cubavisión (@cvdetodos) December 6, 2023

The text reads, "The bolero is the voice of the heart that sings what the soul feels."

According to historians and musicologists, Jose Sanchez wrote the first bolero "Sadness" (Tristeza) in Santiago de Cuba in 1883.

Once this musical genre emigrated to Mexico, the first boleros were composed in the Yucatan Peninsula, with "My Little Brunette", created by Armando Villarreal Lozano in 1921, being the first piece to achieve national fame.

The UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List recognizes the diversity of cultural practices and knowledge carried out by communities. The inscription of the bolero on it encourages all interested parties to implement measures to preserve this genre.