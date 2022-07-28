Foreign Health Graduates Thank Cuba

At the graduation ceremony, foreign graduates from the health sector were grateful for the opportunity to train as professionals in Cuba.

The doctor from the Republic of Congo, Prince Jofrelle, on behalf of the graduates, expressed his gratitude to the Cuban government and the Cuban population in general for their hospitality.

Speaking in Havana's Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater of Cuba, Jofrelle acknowledged the Cuban Public Health System, while referring to the country's achievements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congolese doctor said that in the midst of such a pandemic that aggravated the crisis in the world and widened the inequity gaps resulting from the capitalism model, the island under U.S. economic blockade did everything possible to have all its population vaccinated and shared what it has with us and not what it has left over, Jofrelle said.

At a time when many universities in the world paralyzed teaching, Cuba, through multisectoral work led by the Government, the Ministry of Public Health, and the faculties of Medical Sciences, made it possible to rearrange the curricula so that we could complete our studies, the doctor added.

Our gratitude to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, Army General Raúl Castro, and the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, but also to the hospitality of an entire nation, expressed on behalf of the graduates the doctor of the Republic of Congo, Prince Jofrelle.

On the occasion, 822 graduates from 10 medical science careers received their diplomas, 23 Cubans, and 799 foreigners from 24 countries.

With 605 graduates, the Republic of Congo accounted for the largest number, followed by Angola with 103, Namibia with 51, the U.S. with 10, along with youth from Chad, Palestine, Italy, Brazil, Canada, and Spain, among others.

There were also 67 graduates from the Health Technology degree program in careers such as Optics and Optometry, Rehabilitation, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Clinical Analysis, Medical Radiophysics, Imaging, and Nutrition.