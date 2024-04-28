Florida, US: 16-Year-Old Teenager Shot Ten People at a Party

US is the is the country with the highest rate of firearms per capita.

A 16-year-old opened fire on Sunday morning at a party held in the city of Sanford (Florida, USA) wounding at least ten people, reported the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager, who was arrested shortly after because a patrol was in the area, went to a local called Cabana Live after midnight where a private party was being held and, after a "verbal altercation that intensified", shot at the crowd, detailed the authorities.

"Upon arrival, officers heard multiple shots coming from the back of the establishment, causing the crowd to disperse," the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in its statement.

The shooter was immobilized with the help of the security personnel of this establishment who, as he later thanked, verified that all his workers were "safe".

"The result was that a total of ten victims suffered gunshot wounds that did not endanger their lives, mainly in the lower extremities," the authorities said. Cabana Live is an event venue and restaurant located in Sanford, about 20 miles north of Orlando.

US is the is the country with the highest rate of firearms per capita. Since 2019 to 2022 the firearms sale increased, mostly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, more than 60 people have died this year in mass murders that are defined as incidents in which four or more people die in a period of 24 hours, not including the killer.