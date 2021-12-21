    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Israeli Army Allowed To Shoot Palestinian Stone Throwers

  • Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian citizen, Gaza.

    Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian citizen, Gaza. | Photo: Twitter/ @asia_newstoday

Published 21 December 2021
Opinion

"It is a green light to commit more field executions against the Palestinians, according to the whims, moods, and assessments of the Israeli soldier," Palestine's Foreign Ministry said.

On Monday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli army's reported decision to allow Israeli soldiers to directly open fire at Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank even after they run away.

RELATED:

Israeli Police Beat Up Photojournalist In Jerusalem

"The decision serves as a green light to commit more field executions against the Palestinians, according to the whims, moods, and assessments of the Israeli soldier," the Palestinian Ministry said.

"The ministry is seriously considering the new decision, which represents a flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law and human rights principles," it added. 

On Sunday, Israel Radio reported that the Israeli army began to change the policy of opening fire in the West Bank in a way that allows shooting at anyone who throws stones and Molotov cocktails during clashes and after they escape.

The new instructions have come into effect in recent weeks through a document to all soldiers. Israel Radio also said that firing at stone and Molotov cocktail throwers "should be carried out in the clashes area, that is, immediately after the incident."

On Dec. 17, Palestine welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s vote in favor of a resolution endorsing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination. A majority of 168 countries voted for the resolution. The U.S. and Israel voted against it.

"The adoption by the UNGA of the draft resolution affirms Israel's failure, and it is an international response to Israel's crimes and settler violence as well as of the Palestinian people's sovereignty over their territories," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said.

Tags

Israel State terrorism Human rights Palestine UNGA

People

Riyad al-Maliki

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.