Flooding Death Toll in Kentucky Rises to 16

On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that death toll from the heavy rain-caused flooding hitting Eastern Kentucky rose to at least 16.

"The death toll continues to rise... and many families there have lost absolutely everything," he said, adding that he expected the number to more than double, and "it's going to include some children."

Meanwhile, local television WHAS11 reported on people trapped on rooftops and in trees. To respond to that situation, Beshear ordered the mobilization of Kentucky National Guard troops and the use of trucks and helicopters.

Flooding also hit parts of West Virginia and Virginia. Poweroutage reported over 33,000 customers remained without electricity Friday in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, with the bulk of the outages in Kentucky.

Videographer Chris Knight (@PhotogOnFire) and I are on our way to the community or Buckhorn to cover the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in southeast Kentucky. I’ll have live updates this evening on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/5MsHP6nG2C — Adam Burniston WLWT (@AdamBurnistonWX) July 28, 2022

Beshear has declared a state of emergency. Kentucky has also opened three state parks for those who lost their homes to take shelter. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties. U.S. President Joe Biden has approved a "disaster declaration," announcing federal funding is available to assist in recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service warned heavy rains and flooding could continue throughout the weekend in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.

