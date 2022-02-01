Haiti: Heavy Rains Kill 3 Citizens, Displace 2,500 Families

Such ravages is caused by a “cold front,” which is the leading edge of a cooler mass of air at ground level that replaces a warmer mass of air and lies within a surface trough of low pressure.

Over the last 36 hours, Haiti experienced the ravages of a “cold front” causing heavy rains that flooded the Nord, Nord-Est, and Nippes departments and forced nearly 2,500 families to seek temporary shelter.

In the same period, some regions of Brazil and Ecuador also experienced a "cold front", which is the leading edge of a cooler mass of air at ground level that replaces a warmer mass of air and lies within a pronounced surface trough of low pressure.

The Haitian Civil Protection Agency reported that three citizens died due to this natural disaster, which also felled trees, collapsed a bridge, and overflowed the Port-Margot, Les Trois Rivières, and the Grande Rivière du Nord rivers.

Social media showed Haitians wading through waist-deep water as they tried to rescue a motorcycle and other belongings. A family was also presented grabbed each other by the hand as they battled flowing floodwaters, and balanced large clothe bags on their heads.

The Santo Domingo slave revolt ended France's control over Haiti, this made Haiti the first free black independent state in th Americas.

However, USA isolated Haiti from trading with Europe and US for fear that it might inspire it's own slaves and 25 years later this happened

The National Hydrometeorological Unit (HHU) forecasted that heavy rains will continue until Tuesday due to the residual moisture in the back of the front system. The North and Grande Anse departments will be the most affected. The impact of climate disasters gets often magnified in Haiti since 98 percent of the country’s territory is affected by deforestation, and over 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. In April 2021, another “cold front” left about six Haitian citizens dead, some 4,385 families with partial damage to their homes, and 155 people seeking temporary shelter.