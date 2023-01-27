Five US Police Officers Charged For The Murder Of Tyre Nichols

The 29-year-old Black men was arrested while he drove home from taking photos of a sunset at a park in Memphis.

On Thursday, five U.S. police officers were charged and jailed in Memphis, Tennessee, for the murder of 29-year-old African-American Tyre Nichols, whom they arrested for an alleged traffic violation.

On Jan. 7, the officers, who are also Black men, stopped Nichols while he drove home from taking photos of a sunset at a local park. They attacked Nichols twice, first as he attempted to flee on foot and then while arresting him.

While remaining in custody, Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a local hospital, where he died three days later.

The victim's lawyers argued that he was pepper-sprayed, struck with a stun gun, restrained, and kicked by Police officers, as the footage of his body camera showed.

"I am sickened by what I saw," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said after reviewing the footage and described the officers' actions as "absolutely appalling".

decades ago MLK told us the united states was “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today." unfortunately this statement is a timeless fact. america has murdered millions around the world. we can’t be anti-police/state violence without being anti-war! pic.twitter.com/sLtvi215nP — . (@noname) January 18, 2021

The five police officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department and will face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

While conveying condolences to the victim's family, President Joe Biden announced that the video of the attack on Nichols will be made public on Friday at 18:00.

"Anger is understandable, but violence is never acceptable since it is destructive and against the law," Biden stated, encouraging possible protests against the crime on Nichols to be peaceful.