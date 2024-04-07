First Presidential Debate in Mexico

The candidates will mainly address issues related to the fight against corruption, health and education, as well as transparency, non-discrimination of vulnerable groups and the fight against gender-based violence.

This Sunday, Mexico's presidential candidates will hold their first debate at the headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE), located in Mexico City, to present their ideas and proposals of a political and social interest nature.

Under the title The society we want, the space will host Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of MORENA and the coalition Let's Keep Making History, Xóchitl Gálvez of Strength and Heart for Mexico; as well as Jorge Álvarez Máynez of Citizen's Movement.

In this first meeting, they will mainly address issues related to the fight against corruption, health and education, as well as transparency, non-discrimination against vulnerable groups and combating violence against women.

This is the first of three debates: in the first two, the candidates will answer questions from the moderators, while the third will encourage interaction between them, addressing the sensitive issue of violence and insecurity.

Increasing violence has claimed the lives of several candidates for regional office. According to Integralia consulting firm, 23 aspirants have been killed in this electoral process in a multiplication of attacks against politicians in the country.

#DebateINE | A horas del primer debate presidencial, las instalaciones del #INE están resguardadas por decenas de elementos de la @SSPCMexico y @GN_MEXICO_. Los asistentes deben portar su acreditación, anotarse en una libreta y pasar tres filtros de seguridad.

The tweet reads, "Hours away from the first presidential debate, the INE facilities are guarded by dozens of elements of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection and National Guard. Attendees must carry their accreditation, sign in on a notebook and pass three security filters."

Sheinbaum, the official candidate, seeks to have a government of continuity with the mandate left by President López Obrador. She highlights her plan for economic growth and consolidation of the public health system. Polls place Sheinbaum in the lead, with an advantage that doubles the voting intention of her closest rival Xóchitl Gálvez.

On the other hand, Xóchitl Gálvez, of Strength and Heart for Mexico, has a government plan focused on strengthening the country's security and withdrawing the armed forces from public works.

Jorge Álvarez Máynez, candidate of Citizen's Movement, has among his proposals the regulation of drugs, the reform of public prosecutors' offices and the demilitarization of public security.

Elections for the presidency of Mexico will be held on Sunday, June 2. With several weeks to go, the candidates will have two more debates. Claudia Sheinbaum, Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Máynez will meet again on April 28 for the second debate and on May 19 for the third and last one.