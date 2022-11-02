Guinea Bissau President Visits Venezuela

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, received with honors his peer from Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, on the occasion of his first official visit.

He was accompanied by the first combatant, Cilia Flores; the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and members of the National Executive, as well as part of the entourage accompanying the African leader.

The Alma Llanera Orchestra of Caracas, as part of the National System of Youth and Children Orchestras of Venezuela, offered diverse cultural music from both nations at the venue.

Currently, Venezuela and Guinea Bissau have 18 agreements signed in various fields such as politics, technical cooperation, culture, mining, communications, the fight against drugs, health, diplomatic academies and other areas.

Earlier, the first authority of Guinea Bissau participated in a work agenda at the Casa Amarilla, headquarters of the Chancellery of the Republic, and delivered a floral offering in homage to El Libertador, Simón Bolívar, from the National Pantheon.