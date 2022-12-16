Dengue Vaccine From Butantan Institute Shows Close 80% Efficacy

A dengue vaccine developed by Brazilian researchers at the Butantan Institute in São Paulo has shown 79.6 percent efficacy in phase three clinical trials.

A total of 16 235 volunteers from all over Brazil were monitored for two years, of whom 10 259 received the single-dose formula and the rest a placebo.

The study at the Butantan Institute in São Paulo was initiated in 2016 and is currently in its third phase. No serious cases of dengue fever have been reported among the participants.

The incidence of symptomatic dengue was assessed among participants starting 28 days after immunization and continuing for two years.

The vaccine is designed to act against all four dengue serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4). Current phase trials will continue until full efficacy data are obtained with all four serotypes.

The vaccine against dengue developed by the Butantan Institute (Butantan-DV) showed an efficacy of 79.6% to prevent the disease, according to the phase 3 clinical study. The data are from a two-year follow-up with more than 16 thousand individuals from all over Brasil.

The first phase of the clinical trials was conducted in the U.S. between 2010 and 2012, and the second phase was conducted in Brazil between 2013 and 2015. Only the first two types were tested for efficacy, as those were circulating in Brazil at the time.

Brazil has registered 1.4 million cases and 978 deaths from dengue fever so far this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says that nearly 500 million people in the Americas are at risk of becoming infected with this mosquito-borne viral disease.