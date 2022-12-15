Brazilian Police Launch Operation Against Coup Supporters

During the operations against Jair Bolsonaro's supporters, the Federal Police seized a submachine gun and sniper rifles.

On Thursday, the Federal Police deployed an operation to arrest supporters of Jair Bolsonaro who are linked to the demonstrations demanding a coup d'état against Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva.

Previously, Supreme Electoral Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes issued 81 search warrants as part of an investigation into the highways blockades, which took place after the second round of the elections on October 30.

Justice is also investigating the Federal Highway Police (PRF) since this institution did not carry out actions to clear the roads and arrest truckers and other coup plotters.

Currently, the Federal Police are carrying out raids in eight states: Acre, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, and the Federal District of Brasilia.

#Brasil No mundo do revés...



Um grupo de bolsonaristas queimou carros, ônibus e tentou invadir a sede da Polícia Federal em Brasília após a prisão de um líder indígena bolsonarista a pedido da Procuradoria Geral da República



�� Brasil não é um lugar para principiantes. pic.twitter.com/kDlTs0UMsV — PLR América Latina (@PlrLatina) December 13, 2022

The tweet reads, "Brazil: the world turned upside down. Bolsonaro's supporters burned cars and buses and tried to invade the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. This happened after the Attorney General's Office ordered the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro Indigenous leader. Brazil is not a place for beginners."

During the operations against Bolsonaro's supporters, the Federal Police seized a submachine gun and sniper rifles, as reported by CNN Brasil.

Meanwhile, right-wing lawyers were complaining about the actions taken by the courts. Among them was the lawmaker Daniel Silveira, who has already been sentenced by the Court for threatening judges and requesting an impeachment of Judge De Moraes.

On Wednesday night, Bolsonaro's supporters also staged incidents in the state of Santa Catarina, where they blocked a section of the BR-470 highway and set tires on fire.