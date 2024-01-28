Finns Go to Poll Stations to Pick a New President

This Sunday's presidential elections are the first held in the country since its entry into NATO in April of last year.

Poll stations opened this Sunday around all Finland at 9:00 am (Finn hour) for the first round of Finland’s presidential election, with a record 44 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots in advance.

According to the Finn's state television YLE: ''Experts predict a high voter turnout, with the uncertain international situation spurring interest in who will manage Finland's affairs in the international arena.''

Arto Jääskeläinen, elections director at the Ministry of Justice, said We live in a very turbulent world. That makes people think about democratic rights and the importance of using them."

Finnish presidential election: No reports of long queues or disturbances at voting sites#finpol #ylevaalithttps://t.co/KoCUxD2fha — Yle News (@ylenews) January 28, 2024

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto are the favorites according to the polls conducted until this Sunday, but predict that neither of the two could achieve the more than 50% needed to win.

The latest public television survey by YLE gives Stubb 27%, ahead of environmentalist Pekka Haavisto with 23%, and ultra-right Jussi Halla-aho with 18%.

