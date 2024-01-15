Portuguese Citizens To Elect New Government in March

This is the 9th time that Portugal will have early elections since democracy was established in 1974.

On Monday, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed a decree establishing the dissolution of the Portuguese Parliament and calling for legislative elections on March 10.

The ongoing crisis began on November 7, 2023, when the Portuguese prosecution announced "Operation Influencer", which investigates irregularities in lithium and hydrogen businesses.

This, in turn, led to an investigation for misconduct against then Prime Minister Antonio Costa in the Supreme Justice Court after several suspects mentioned in wiretaps that he was involved in "unblocking procedures."

The dissolution of the parliament was first announced on November 9, 2023, after the crisis opened with the resignation of Costa.

���� Du Portugal à la Finlande, en passant par la France et les Pays-Bas, la tendance est générale. A l'approche des élections européennes, les droites radicales ont le vent en poupe. ➡️ https://t.co/edOe7Q1PQ8 pic.twitter.com/vDG8ttVxsy — Les Echos (@LesEchos) January 9, 2024

The text reads, "From Portugal to Finland, via France and the Netherlands, the trend is widespread. As the European elections approach, right-wing extremists continue to rise."

On that day, Rebelo de Sousa and the Council of State held a meeting to discuss what was happening. After several hours of discussion, their decision to call elections was announced.

This is the ninth time that Portugal will have early elections since democracy was established in 1974, after the fall of the dictatorship led by Antonio de Oliveira Salazar.

According to the electoral process schedule, parties can submit lists of legislators until January 29, as the political campaign will begin on February 25.