China Refuses the EE.UU. Position on Taiwanese Elections

"We strongly deplore and strongly oppose this, and have made solemn representations to the American side," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The US State Department statement. on the elections in the Chinese region of Taiwan seriously violates the principle of a single China and the three joint communiqués Beijing-Washington, said this Sunday the foreign ministry of the Asian country.

This runs counter to America’s own political commitment to maintain only cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with the Taiwan region, and sends a gravely wrong signal to the separatist forces of "Taiwan independence"stressed the statement.

The question of Taiwan is at the very heart of Beijing’s fundamental interests and is the first red line that should not be crossed in relations between the two nations, the same source stressed.

China has lodged solemn representations over US State Department's statement on Taiwan's regional election, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

One-China principle is a basic norm in international relations, a prevailing consensus among the international community and the political basis of Beijing-Washington relations.

The chancellery warned that China is strongly opposed to the US. have any form of official interaction with Taipei and interfere in the affairs of the island in any way or under any pretext.

He urged the American country to seriously comply with the principle of a single China and the three joint communiqués, and to act seriously in accordance with the commitments that have been repeatedly reaffirmed by the US leaders not to support the "independence of Taiwan"

He stressed that the White House administration is urged to stop official interactions with the island and stop sending any wrong signals to separatist forces for "Taiwan independence".